McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 243,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.