Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:DR traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.54. 21,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$6.78 and a 52-week high of C$12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.