Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is Presima Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Presima Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 5.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 3,834,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,807. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

