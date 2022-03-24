Members Trust Co Has $188.99 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Members Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. 9,058,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,650. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

