Members Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.02. 63,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The company has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.99 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.