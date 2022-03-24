Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of MCG opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

