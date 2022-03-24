MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,212.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,058.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,325.38. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.