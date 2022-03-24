Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of MMSI remained flat at $$62.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

