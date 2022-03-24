Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $37.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.79. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

