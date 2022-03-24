Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE MEI opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

