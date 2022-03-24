MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 581,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 695,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

