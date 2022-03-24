Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.98. Microvast shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 16,041 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $26,434,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

