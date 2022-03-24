MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.46

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and traded as low as $42.99. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

