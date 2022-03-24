Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.96.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

