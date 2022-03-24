Mizuho Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.
TCOM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,354. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
