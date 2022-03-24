Mizuho Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.67.

NYSE SQ opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

