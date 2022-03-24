MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 60,347,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,113,914. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

