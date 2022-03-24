Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.08.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $179.68. 6,310,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,386. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

