Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 579 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 11.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 588,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,043. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.38.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

