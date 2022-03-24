Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Peter Turner Sells 56,248 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($231,774.93).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of £878.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.31).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

