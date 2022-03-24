Morgan Stanley Cuts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $14.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 over the last 90 days. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

