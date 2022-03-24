Morgan Stanley Increases Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 680

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Informa has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

