Morgan Stanley Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

