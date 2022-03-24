MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.92. 7,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,293. MSCI has a 1 year low of $408.59 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

