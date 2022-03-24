mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and $200,245.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,968.70 or 1.00049531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00066581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

