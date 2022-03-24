Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94. 3,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

