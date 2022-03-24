MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $940.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

