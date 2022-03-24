Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.20

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and traded as low as $22.81. Naspers shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 232,283 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

