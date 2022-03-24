National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 722,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -160.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.