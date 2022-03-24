National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.99 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.16. 517,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,622. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

