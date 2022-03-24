National Bank of Canada FI Invests $16.43 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 380,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in UiPath by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,101 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

