National Bank of Canada FI Invests $79.93 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,925,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 179,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

