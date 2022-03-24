National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,076,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,734,000. Ferguson accounts for 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 936.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $144.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,508. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.