National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 969,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

