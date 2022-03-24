National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,623. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.