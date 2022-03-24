National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,338,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,138,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,945. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

