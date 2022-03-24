National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 5,425,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.