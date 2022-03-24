National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 439,000 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 643.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Coherent by 69.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.49. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,325. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

