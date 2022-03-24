National Bank of Canada FI Takes $17.17 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 4,271,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.