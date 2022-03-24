National Bank of Canada FI Takes $17.17 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,167,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
