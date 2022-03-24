NEAR Protocol Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.25 billion and approximately $960.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.50 or 0.00028398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00197221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00428468 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,209,375 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

