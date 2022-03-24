Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neogen by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.