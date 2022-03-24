NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.56.

NetApp stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

