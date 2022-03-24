NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NetEase stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

