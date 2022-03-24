New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 182,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,017,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

