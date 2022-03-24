New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 182,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,017,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.