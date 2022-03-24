New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 897,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,184,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
