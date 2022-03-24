New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

