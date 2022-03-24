NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($115.60).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,384 ($84.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,886 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,612.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69).

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

