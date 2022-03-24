NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 127.92% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 96,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,179. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

