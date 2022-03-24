NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 184,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

