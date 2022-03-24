NFX Coin (NFXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,421.04

NFX Coin (NFXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. NFX Coin has a total market capitalization of $84,421.04 and approximately $12.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded up 108.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFX Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NFX Coin

NFX Coin is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 98,512,872 coins. NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

